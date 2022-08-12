comscore Hawaii to follow CDC’s relaxed COVID-19 guidelines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii to follow CDC’s relaxed COVID-19 guidelines

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Floor signs reminding people to maintain social distancing now can be removed after the CDC on Thursday relaxed many of its COVID-19 recommendations.

    Floor signs reminding people to maintain social distancing now can be removed after the CDC on Thursday relaxed many of its COVID-19 recommendations.

The state Department of Health says it plans to adjust its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines to align with those issued Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more

