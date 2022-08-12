Hawaii to follow CDC’s relaxed COVID-19 guidelines
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020
Floor signs reminding people to maintain social distancing now can be removed after the CDC on Thursday relaxed many of its COVID-19 recommendations.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree