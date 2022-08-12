comscore Hawaii’s first major solar farm with batteries is currently producing electricity on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s first major solar farm with batteries is currently producing electricity on Oahu

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / AUG. 2 Photovoltaic panels at Mililani Solar I.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / AUG. 2 Site manager Ralph Valentino points to the batteries that store the energy produced by the solar panels.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / AUG. 2 Metal lockers house the battery system.

The first utility-scale solar farm on Oahu linked with batteries recently began commercial power production ahead of seven similar projects slated for completion over the next two years. Read more

