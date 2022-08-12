comscore Lack of ballots to count leaves Hawaii election volunteers at home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lack of ballots to count leaves Hawaii election volunteers at home

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Over 234,000 ballots had been received via mail as of Wednesday. Volunteer Marcelle Mau, front right, sorted ballots Thursday at the state Capitol.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Despite voter turnout, many volunteers have been forced to go home early due to the lack of ballots to count. Cages containing counted ballots sat Thursday on the Senate floor at the state Capitol.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Allan Arao deposited his ballot Monday into an official drop box in Wahiawa.

Previously, the Office of Elections canceled second shifts of volunteer ballot counters Saturday and again Wednesday at the state Capitol. Read more

