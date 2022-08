Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has hired the following program coordinators. Read more

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has hired the following program coordinators:

>> Jhulian Gutierrez is joining Kupu as coordinator for the Environmental Education Leadership Development Program. Prior to Kupu, he spent five years with the National Park Service. Gutierrez is pursuing a degree in environmental science from the University of Hawaii.

>> Keisha Tanaka is joining Kupu as a coordinator for the Conservation Leadership Development Program. She had been working in the musical theater industry in New York City but returned to Hawaii in 2020 and served with the Kupu Aina Corps program.

The Queen’s Health System has named Roy Murai vice president of investments. Murai joined QHS as director of investments in December 2014 and has been integral to the management of Queen’s endowment and pension plan. Prior to QHS, he held leadership positions in finance and asset management.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.