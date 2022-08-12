comscore Social media model charged with murder following arrest on Big Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Social media model charged with murder following arrest on Big Island

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • HPD Courtney Taylor Clenny

    HPD

    Courtney Taylor Clenny

A state judge on Hawaii island ordered an OnlyFans and Instagram model charged with murder for allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April to be held without bail pending her extradition to Florida. Read more

