comscore Honolulu on to Junior League World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Honolulu on to Junior League World Series

  • By Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu Little League completed a dominant regional run with a 16-3 win over Southern California on Thursday in Bend, Ore., to advance to next week’s Junior League Baseball World Series. Read more

