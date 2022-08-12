comscore Punahou takes Mira Costa to the limit at Ann Kang Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou takes Mira Costa to the limit at Ann Kang Invitational

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

Punahou had CIF powerhouse Mira Costa on the ropes. The Mustangs, led by setter Charlie Fuerbringer, did not flinch. Drew Wright came through with 13 kills, Tanan Rosenthal tallied eight kills and three aces, and Chloe Hynes added six kills as Mira Costa rallied for a 19-25, 25-14, 15-13 win over Punahou on Thursday at the Ann Kang Invitational Tournament. Read more

Previous Story
Cindy Luis: Nappy Napoleon, 81, still paddling and touching lives around the globe

Scroll Up