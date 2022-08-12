Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Aug. 12, 2022 Today Updated 9:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today FOOTBALL High school, Nonleague: Radford at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Warren (Calif.) at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Maui High, 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium; Mission Viejo (Calif.) at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.; Kailua at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.; Farrington at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m. VOLLEYBALL High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational, Pool Play, Matches begin at 8 a.m. at ‘Iolani upper and lower gyms. SATURDAY FOOTBALL High school, Nonleague: Saint Louis at Kapaa, 1 p.m.; Kalani at Keaau, 5 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Kalaheo, 6 p.m. at Kailua; Punahou at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.; Damien at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m. VOLLEYBALL High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational, Pool Play, Matches begin at 8 a.m.; 7th place match, 12:15 p.m.; 5th place match 1:30 p.m.; Semifinal 1, 2:45 p.m.; Semifinal 2, 4 p.m.; Championship, 5:15 p.m.; all matches at ‘Iolani. Previous Story Utah transfer Kennedi Evans cleared to join Rainbow Wahine volleyball practice Next Story Television and radio – Aug. 12, 2022