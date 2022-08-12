comscore Utah transfer Kennedi Evans cleared to join Rainbow Wahine volleyball practice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Utah transfer Kennedi Evans cleared to join Rainbow Wahine volleyball practice

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight
  Kennedi Evans
Hawaii middle blocker

    “It just seemed like the right fit. They had goals for me that matched up with goals for myself, so I really liked that.”

    Kennedi Evans

    Hawaii middle blocker

After sitting out the first two days of camp, Hawaii middle blocker Kennedi Evans was cleared to practice with the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team on Thursday. Read more

