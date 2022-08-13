Josh Green, Duke Aiona leading in Hawaii gubernatorial race after first printout results

Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Republican Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona appear headed to a Nov. 8 general election showdown to become Hawaii’s next governor after tonight’s initial primary election results.

Democratic voters were overwhelmingly poised to send Green to the November general election, along with Republican support for Aiona.

Green has been the Democratic front runner — in terms of fund-raising, endorsements and Honolulu Star-Advertiser Hawaii Poll approval ratings — even after U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele joined the race in May, along with Vicky Cayetano, a business entrepreneur and former first lady. Kahele trailed behind in third place tonight.

Aiona took an early lead tonight over Republican gubernatorial hopefuls BJ Penn, a United Fighting Championship Hall of Famer with a long criminal record, and Honolulu Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi, who gave up a chance of Council re-election to run for governor.

Kahele gave up what appeared to be certain re-election to Congress to announce his run for governor in May.

Aiona joined the Republican primary campaign for governor on the final day to file papers.

Tonight’s Republican primary was seen as a referendum on where Republican voters in Hawaii stand in 2020 with Aiona, Penn and Tsuneyoshi appealing to different factions of GOP voters.

Aiona has twice won the Republican primary for governor only to lose back-to-back to Gov. Neil Abercrombie and Gov. David Ige. He continues to campaign on his background and faith in Christian values.

Although they campaigned separately, Green appeared headed to the Nov. 8 general election with likely running mate, state Rep. Sylvia Luke, who took an early lead over former Honolulu Council Chair Ikaika Anderson to become the Democratic party’s lieutenant governor candidate.

Aiona appeared likely to campaign with the apparent Republican lieutenant governor primary winner, Seaula Tupai, Jr.who led in early returns.

Democratic voters tonight also had the choice of gubernatorial candidates David L. (Duke) Bourgoin; Richard Kim; Clyde McClain (Mac) Lewman; and Van K. Tanabe.

Also running in tonight’s Republican Party primary were Gary Cordery; George (Big Al) Hawat; Keline Kahau; Lynn Barry Mariano; Paul Morgan; Moses (Momo) Paskowitz; and Walter Woods.

Caleb K. Nazara and Keleionalani Taylor were running as non-partisan candidates.

Go to https://staradvertiser.com/election for updates, resources and live results from today’s Hawaii Primary Election.