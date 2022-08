Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Republicans must do better to win

While I can buy into the validity of a vibrant two-party system to move Hawaii into the future, we aren’t there yet.

When Republican candidates refuse to denounce what’s going in their party right now, they have resorted to condoning dishonesty, are minimizing the importance of basic integrity, and supporting violence against fellow Americans just because they have a different perspective.

We are better than that, Hawaii.

John Calvin

Haleiwa

Kaaawa needs return of EMS services

At the end of my block in Kaaawa is Makaua Falls. An abundance of tourists visit this location daily.

The city has moved emergency medical services from Kaaawa. There are emergency responses to help those hiking here weekly, if not several times a week. There are also many accidents along Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa, requiring a quick emergency response.

The city should reconsider, and leave an EMS vehicle and staff available to respond. This is an isolated area and waiting almost an hour for a medical response team to arrive is definitely too late for the survival of many.

Lauri Broad

Kaaawa

Private contractors also responsible for Red Hill

Yes, the ultimate decisions for what happened at Red Hill lie with the Navy. But it should be clear that what happened was not because of enlisted Navy personnel or Navy officers. They did not have hands on at Red Hill.

A lot of the responsibility lies with the contractors who ran the day-to-day operations and were profit-motivated to keep costs down and profits up in maintaining the facility.

John Rupert

Wilhelmina Rise

