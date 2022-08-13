comscore Bellows closed for search of potential WWII-era explosives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bellows closed for search of potential WWII-era explosives

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • U.S. ARMY / HAWAII AVIATION PRESERVATION SOCIETY A B-17C Flying Fortress bomber was forced to land at Bellows Field on Dec. 8, 1941.

    A B-17C Flying Fortress bomber was forced to land at Bellows Field on Dec. 8, 1941.

Bellows Beach is closed to the public until Aug. 20 as Army ordnance experts search Bellows Air Force Station for potential World War II-era munitions. Read more

