Bellows closed for search of potential WWII-era explosives
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
U.S. ARMY / HAWAII AVIATION PRESERVATION SOCIETY
A B-17C Flying Fortress bomber was forced to land at Bellows Field on Dec. 8, 1941.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree