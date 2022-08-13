comscore City to suspend bus fares during back-to-school rush to increase ridership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City to suspend bus fares during back-to-school rush to increase ridership

  • By Jack Truesdale and Ashley Mizuo jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Hoping to increase ridership on TheBus, the city will waive public transportation fares for HOLO cardholders for five days during the back-to-school rush, starting Aug. 22. Read more

