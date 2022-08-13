comscore Key races on the line in today’s Hawaii primary election | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Key races on the line in today’s Hawaii primary election

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Derek Anderson rode up on his electric motorcycle to deposit his ballot in a drop box on Friday at Honolulu Hale.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The 2022 Hawaii primary election officially takes place today, but voters have been casting ballots by mail and other means for more than two weeks. Above, voters registered before voting Friday at Honolulu Hale.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Chelsea Ashimine, left, supervisor with the Honolulu Elections Division voter service center, assisted a voter Friday at Honolulu Hale.

Today’s primary election, with voting closing at 7 p.m., will determine which candidates will face off against one another in the Nov. 8 general election following months of tense and sometimes nasty campaigning just to get to this point. Read more

