Hawaii News

NASA rocket carries Hawaii students’ experiment into space

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII Windward Community College students Nikki Arakawa, left, and D’Elle Martin work on a camphor- powered sublimation rocket.

    Windward Community College students Nikki Arakawa, left, and D’Elle Martin work on a camphor- powered sublimation rocket.

  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII The crowd watched the launch of the 44-foot research rocket at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

    The crowd watched the launch of the 44-foot research rocket at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII Project Imua team members Joe Ciotti, left, Quinn-Patrick O’Malley, Caleb Yuen, Frank Bolanos IV, Jared Estrada and Shidong Kan attended Thursday’s launch of their rocket experiment at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

    Project Imua team members Joe Ciotti, left, Quinn-Patrick O’Malley, Caleb Yuen, Frank Bolanos IV, Jared Estrada and Shidong Kan attended Thursday’s launch of their rocket experiment at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

An experiment designed and built by students from two University of Hawaii community colleges was among six college-student science experiments launched into suborbital space this week aboard a NASA rocket. Read more

