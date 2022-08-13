comscore Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wins close fight at Bellator 284 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wins close fight at Bellator 284

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) hadn’t won since successfully defending her 125-pound title at the Blaisdell Arena in 2019.

Punahou alumna Ilima-Lei Macfarlane earned her first win since December 2019 with a close unanimous decision over Bruna Ellen on the main card of Bellator 284 on Friday night in Sioux Falls, S.D. Read more

