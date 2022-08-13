Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wins close fight at Bellator 284
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY LUCAS NOONAN / BELLATOR MMA
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) hadn’t won since successfully defending her 125-pound title at the Blaisdell Arena in 2019.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree