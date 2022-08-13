comscore ‘Iolani rides its defense to rally past Radford in its annual Father Bray Classic game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani rides its defense to rally past Radford in its annual Father Bray Classic game

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani wide receiver Nela Taliauli finds the end zone for a touchdown over Radford defensive back Landen Takamoto.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani wide receiver Nela Taliauli finds the end zone for a touchdown over Radford defensive back Landen Takamoto.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani running back Keao Kawaakoa got around Radford linebacker Kingston Kennedy during the first half Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani running back Keao Kawaakoa got around Radford linebacker Kingston Kennedy during the first half Friday.

The Raiders defense then took command in the first minute after the break to spark a 56-41 win over Radford in the 57th Father Bray Memorial Classic on Friday afternoon at ‘Iolani’s Kozuki Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu defeats Arizona to advance to Williamsport for the Little League World Series

Scroll Up