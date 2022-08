Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coach Chad Johnson didn’t mince words when he spoke to his Mission Viejo squad moments after a 34-21 win over Mililani on Friday night.

Execution. It just wasn’t consistent enough for the longtime coach. Across the field, Mililani coach Rod York had a message of tough love for his Trojans. Learn the lesson, move forward.

“First off, hats off to Mililani. They obviously did a lot of things that gave us trouble. We didn’t play well tonight. We’re on the sidelines, looking at plays on the iPad from the previous drive and it was pretty hard to stomach some of the stuff we were doing out there,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to get back to the drawing board. We have a week off to get ready for Servite and we have to get better at every facet. It was bad all over the place tonight.”

Though they hadn’t played a game or even a scrimmage, the Diablos came to John Kauinana Stadium ranked 30th nationwide by MaxPreps, and fourth in California. Mililani is No. 2 in the Star-Advertiser Top 10. After racking up 13 sacks in a 28-7 win over Saint Louis last week, Mililani had five sacks against Mission Viejo and shifty quarterback Kadin Semonza, including 2.5 takedowns by linebacker Jabiel Lauvao.

“Second half, we tried to have a better mindset. They’re a good team, but we just gave it to them (in the first half). That was our real test right there,” said Lauvao, whose father is a cousin of former Farrington offensive lineman Shawn Lauvao. “We need to work harder at practice.”

Two-way standout Gavin Hunter had an interception and a 16-yard touchdown reception, one of two scoring tosses by sophomore QB Kini McMillan.

“Our chemistry is crazy. He threw a nice ball,” Hunter said. “Coach said this is what we needed. You win some, you lose some, but we keep moving forward. It’s a learning experience. Come back on Monday and get ready for the regular season coming up.”

Semonza was 23-for-40 with 192 passing yards and two combined TDs.

Despite the Diablos’ dominance in the first half, a 13-point lead at intermission was all they had to show for it. They began their first four possessions in Mililani territory: the 38-yard line, 45, 49 and 30.

An errant punt snap by the Trojans on the game-opening series set up Mission Viejo for a 19-yard touchdown pass from Semonza to 6-foot-3 wide receiver Jackson Holman with 8:35 to play in the opening quarter.

Safety Trey Tolmaire picked off a McMillan pass near midfield, and the Diablos scored on Semonza’s 3-yard keeper for a 14-0 lead with 5:43 to go in the first quarter.

After booming his first two kickoffs for touchbacks, Diablos kicker Michael Salgado-Medina recovered his own onside kick at the Trojans’ 49. Mililani’s defense stiffened, and Semonza went with a quick punt on third and long, pinning the Trojans at their 2-yard line.

Mililani’s defense came up with another stop moments later, but safety Mikey Damato picked off McMillan before the end of the first quarter. Mission Viejo got a 2-yard TD run from Isaiah Carreon for a 20-0 lead with 10:44 left in the first half.

Mililani, which had just 14 offensive plays from scrimmage in the opening quarter, ended the scoring drought late in the second quarter. With 36 seconds before the break, McMillan found Raymond Roller for a 40-yard completion. The Trojans had the ball at the 3-yard line when McMillan was called for intentional grounding in the face of an all-out blitz. On fourth and goal from the 16, McMillan found Hunter in the back of the end zone for a TD as time expired, pulling the Trojans within 20-7.

Any momentum the Trojans gained was snuffed out during the Diablos’ first series of the second half. After a 35-yard kick return by Mikey Matthews, they drove 54 yards in 10 plays. Hinesward Lilomaiava’s 3-yard scoring run opened the lead to 27-7 with 7:44 to go in the third stanza.

After a sack by Damato, who had a pick earlier, it was third and long when McMillan found Lehiwa Kahana-Travis open on the right sideline. The sophomore raced to pay dirt, a 74-yard TD to bring the Trojans within 27-14 with 5:29 to play in the third quarter.

The Diablos responded with an eight-play, 58-yard drive. Chase Valousky found a clear path off right guard for a 24-yard TD, and it was 34-14 with 3:48 left in the third.

McMillan began to figure out the Diablos’ shifting defensive positioning. He took off for a 30-yard scamper down the right sideline, and on the next play, connected with Davyn Joseph. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver won the jump-ball pass and raced in for a 44-yard TD that brought Mililani within 34-21 with 2:49 left in the third quarter.

Then came a wild sequence of big plays. Facing their first three-and-out of the game, Mission Valley ran a smooth fake punt, with the up man handing off to a teammate for a 33-yard gain to the Mililani 24.

On the next play, Matthews slipped near the sideline and Hunter took an interception 35 yards to the Diablos’ 45. But on the ensuing snap, Damato swiped a sideline pass by McMillan and returned it 44 yards to the Mililani 16. A big sack by Lauvao, 19 yards on the loss, stalled Mission Viejo’s drive.

The Diablos came up with three stops in the fourth quarter, limiting the Trojans to no first downs.

MISSION VIEJO 34, MILILANI 21

At John Kauinana Stadium

Mission Viejo (1-0) 14 6 14 0 — 34

Mililani (1-1) 0 7 14 0 — 21

MV—Jackson Holman 19 pass from Kadin Semonza (Michael Salgado kick)

MV—Semonza 3 run (Salgado kick)

MV—Isaiah Carreon 2 run (rush failed)

Mil—Gavin Hunter 16 pass from Treston McMillan (Makel Paiva kick)

MV—Hinesward Lilomaiava 3 run (Salgado kick)

Mil—Lehiwa Kahana-Travis 74 pass from McMillan (Paiva kick)

MV—Chase Valousky 24 run (Salgado kick)

Mil—Davyn Joseph 41 pass from McMillan (Paiva kick)

RUSHING—Mission Viejo: Valousky 13-45, Joey Libutti 1-31, Carreon 8-30, Lilomaiava 6-29, Semonza 11-19, Joseph Mendez 2-10. Mililani: Nakoa Kahana-Travis 6-10, Jaylan Johnson 1-7, Joseph 1-1, Kingsten Samuelu 1-(minus 3), McMillan 10-(minus 17).

PASSING—Mission Viejo: Semonza 23-40-1-192. Mililani: McMillan 16-29-3- 275.