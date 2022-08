Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Little League pitcher Jaron Lancaster may not have impressed his teammates in Friday’s 9-2 victory over Arizona representative Sidewinder Little League of Peoria, Ariz. They are used to seeing his impressive pitching. Read more

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. >> Honolulu Little League pitcher Jaron Lancaster may not have impressed his teammates in Friday’s 9-2 victory over Arizona representative Sidewinder Little League of Peoria, Ariz. They are used to seeing his impressive pitching.

“We want to represent the 808 state in Williamsport,” Lancaster said. He struck out eight batters but also managed to share the outs. “I’m lucky to have a good defense behind me.”

The person who was really impressed was Sidewinder manager Troy Silva, who was a minor league pitcher. “He’s as good a pitcher as there is in Little League. I think Hawaii could win it all.”

Honolulu LL will play Bonney Lake, Wash. The Washingtonians defeated Bend North of Oregon to earn the Northwest Region title.

“I saw a few of their games and we’ll give them a real battle,” Lancaster said. “I’m looking forward to going to Williamsport and showing our skills.”

Kekoa Payanal led off the home first with a home run to center field. Arizona’s starting pitcher, Erik Lopez, walked two batters, but the Sidewinder right-hander struck out two batters to end Honolulu’s hopes for a big inning. In its next turn at bat, Honolulu cashed in its opportunities.

With one out, catcher Kaeo Nouchi doubled down the right-field line. Cohen Sakamoto, Payanal and Luke Hiromoto walked. Lancaster’s double to left brought in two runs to give Honolulu a 5-0 lead. Lancaster scored on Kama Angell’s double, and pinch hitter Esaiah Wong brought home the final run with a single to left.

“I felt great at the plate,” Lancaster said. “I had a 3-0 count and thought I would get one good pitch.”

Honolulu manager Gerald Oda said he knew Arizona was a team that made contact. He told Lancaster that was fine and that he didn’t have to strike out everyone. He hoped Lancaster would finish the game, but he reached the pitch count with two outs in the top of the sixth. A home run by Arizona third baseman J.J. Silva, the son of the Arizona manager, also changed the plan.

“Once that home run was hit, we started changing speeds and going after batters,” Oda said. “I’m really happy and proud of our kids and I’m grateful for all the support we received from back home.”

Oda and his coaching staff — Willis Kato and Oda’s brother, Keith — were part of the 2018 team that won the World Series. He doesn’t see any real advantage based on that experience.

“It might help a little as far as knowing what to expect, but the whole point is that this is a once in a lifetime experience,” Oda said.

No celebration was held on Friday. The team had to wake up at 5 a.m today for an early morning flight to Pennsylvania.

“Everybody is getting packed quickly and in bed,” Oda said. “We’ll celebrate once we get to Pennsylvania.”