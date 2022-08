Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 61-62

6:40 p.m. today

Bo-bae leaves Gyu-chan. Ae-sun gives Byung-ki money to leave Kang-mi, but Byung-ki tells her he loves Kang-mi. Ah-reum learns her father was friends with Heung-gia.

Episodes 63-64

7:45 p.m. today

When Ah-reum asks ­Heung-gia if she was close to her father, Heung-gia becomes hysterical. Se-ran tells Ae-sun that Kang-ho is in love with Ah-reum. Ae-sun gets furious seeing Kang-ho and Ah-reum together.

“Today’s Webtoon”

Episode 1

6:45 p.m. Monday

A lifelong judo athlete, On Ma Eum decides to take a break from the sport. She takes on a gig at Neon Webtoon. Her heart skips a beat seeing all her favorite artists.

Episode 2

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

One of the top artists asks Neon to pull a plug on all his works. Neon staffers are shocked and try to figure out what to do. On Ma Eum feels guilty for suggesting he review viewers’ feedback.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 39

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Haedang tends to Gyongja in the hospital. Jina steals Gyongsu’s phone and calls Haedang to make her leave Gyongja’s side. Sunghwan sees video footage of Jina and Chulwoo.

Episode 40

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Sunghwan asks Jina to leave. Jina then threatens Sunghwan with Kyongae’s letter. Kangshik and the family get invited by Gyongja and run into Jina at the house.

“Sword and Flower”

Episode 1

7:50 p.m. Friday

A fictional drama loosely based on the history of Goguryeo follows a love story between Yeon Gaesomun’s illegitimate son and the princess daughter of his archenemy King Yongryu. The carriage of the princess and the crown prince is raided in the mountains. In the chaos, the princess manages to protect the crown prince and arrests the raiders, but a warrior with extraordinary bow skills appears and kills the assailant. The princess embarks on a mission to find evidence and while doing so meets an interesting man.

Episode 2

7:50 p.m. Saturday

At the suggestion of the princess, Yeon Chung takes the royal palace warrior exam. He is put through a grueling test of identifying spies, climbing cliffs and navigating the sea. Meanwhile, the conflict between King Yongryu and Yeon ­Gaesomun reaches its peak. The king resorts to drastic means to suppress Yeon Gaesomun.

