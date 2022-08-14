Members of Hawaii’s last Curves lament its coming closure

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When Hawaii’s last Curves fitness center in Aiea closes in October, its female clients will lose more than a place to get in shape. They say it will be like losing part of their family. Read more

When Hawaii’s last Curves fitness center in Aiea closes in October, its female clients will lose more than a place to get in shape. They say it will be like losing part of their family.

Close-knit groups of ­regulars share everything from recipes to photos of grandchildren, and they’re comfortable exercising where they don’t feel self-conscious about their aging figures.

“I love it, really love it!” said Glenda Yoza, a member for 11 years. “I dread it closing. It’s the last one on the island.”

There were once more than 30 franchises of Curves, International Inc. in Hawaii, but now Aiea’s fitness center is the only one left, said assistant manager Lori Funasaki, who’s worked under three different owners since the branch opened some 20 years ago.

“A lot of members that come are senior citizens. It’s almost a home away from home or a second family, maybe. They’re exercising, and of course, they’re socializing — they have fun here,” said Funasaki, who also regards them as her ohana.

Speaking on behalf of franchise owners Glenn and Kay Tomiyama, she said the Aiea facility’s lease is up, as well as its contract with Curves. Its last day open will be on Oct. 22. In its heyday, membership once numbered in the 300s but has dropped to fewer than half that amount.

The dwindling interest follows a nationwide trend in which many Curves franchises in the U.S. have closed in recent years, though once it was the largest fitness franchise in the world, according to company press releases. It opened 30 years ago, targeting women over 45 as its main demographic, mostly in rural America.

Curves offers upper- and lower-body strength-training exercises, cardio moves and stretching, using hydraulic resistance gym equipment specially designed for women, says Curves.com. Adjustable to all fitness levels, the full-body workout can be completed in a 30-minute circuit.

Funasaki surmised that the decrease in membership in Hawaii might have been due to price increases, a struggling economy and more overall competition from other gyms geared toward a younger population. Also, as older members aged, perhaps they encountered transportation problems, got injured or disabled, or died, she added.

With many of Aiea’s members being older adults, attendance dwindled markedly during the pandemic, and when they gradually returned Funasaki noticed some were physically weaker or had some cognitive decline.

“Now they’re in a bind, where they’re not sure where they want to go,” Funasaki said, referring to where members will exercise after the closure.

Merlinda Oania started going to Curves when she retired several years ago. She goes at least five times a week in the afternoon, and most of the members she works out with have been there about as long. Her health has undergone a major improvement.

“When I started I was in pain with frozen shoulder. Within seven months, my pain was gone,” she said, and even her physical therapist was surprised it improved in such a short time.

Oania has lost over 10 pounds and can fit into old, smaller pairs of pants. She can work out for an hour without breaking into a sweat.

She’s thinking of going to the YMCA or another gym when Curves closes, but “I don’t like exercising with guys — Curves is all female.” They’re also located much farther away than Curves, which is within a short walking distance for her. She’s also worried that they won’t accept Medicare insurance to pay for her membership.

Her friends share any foods and extras from home on a freebie table, and have donated clothing to send to her sister, a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines. “It’s very kind and generous of them.”

Yoza, a member since 2011, is also thinking about exercising at the YMCA once Curves closes, though there may not be a branch close to her home. She has to fight freeway traffic going home to Waipio Gentry after exercising, but it’s worth the benefits of going to Curves.

“It’s a nice, friendly environment; nobody’s there to compete. It’s a family type of feeling when you go there. Nobody is there to impress anybody or look good. It’s just very comfortable,” Yoza said. “I like that everyone can exercise at their own level. And it’s safe, it’s clean, they’re always wiping things down.”

Yoza, who is in her 60s, said she works out three times a week. It’s made a noticeable difference in her physique. People have commented: “You have muscles in your arms.”

Gail Bonilla, who often exercises alongside Yoza, said she might join other gyms, but they aren’t as close to her home and she’s reluctant to exercise among a younger crowd.

“I’ll have a hard time fitting in and feeling comfortable. You have kids who are into bodybuilding and they’re not always friendly to older people,” she said, chuckling.

When she first started going to the Aiea Curves three years ago, Bonilla was recovering from cancer. It helped strengthen her body as well as expand her social circle — making friends there, for example, led her to start a book club. The women are always sharing plants, fruits and vegetables, and chatting about their families, vacations, health and anything of interest.

“I’m really going to feel a sense of void if somebody doesn’t decide to take it over,” she said. “A lot of people are really disappointed that it’s closing.”

—

Curves Aiea