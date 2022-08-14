comscore Members of Hawaii’s last Curves lament its coming closure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Members of Hawaii’s last Curves lament its coming closure

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Merlinda Oania used the gym equipment at Hawaii’s last Curves fitness center, located in Aiea Town Square.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s last Curves fitness center, located in Aiea Town Square, will close in October unless a new owner steps up.

When Hawaii’s last Curves fitness center in Aiea closes in October, its female clients will lose more than a place to get in shape. They say it will be like losing part of their family. Read more

