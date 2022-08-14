Kulaiwi’s debut album wins big at Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO BY ETHAN JUNG
The members of Kulaiwi, clockwise from bottom left, are Lehua Kalima, Kawika Kahiapo, Shawn Pimental and Pono Fernandez.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree