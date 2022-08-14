comscore Kulaiwi’s debut album wins big at Na Hoku Hanohano Awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Kulaiwi’s debut album wins big at Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO BY ETHAN JUNG The members of Kulaiwi, clockwise from bottom left, are Lehua Kalima, Kawika Kahiapo, Shawn Pimental and Pono Fernandez.

    COURTESY PHOTO BY ETHAN JUNG

    The members of Kulaiwi, clockwise from bottom left, are Lehua Kalima, Kawika Kahiapo, Shawn Pimental and Pono Fernandez.

Last month, Kulaiwi’s debut album, “Native Lands,” won album of the year, group of the year and Hawaiian music of the year at the 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. Read more

Previous Story
Children’s book tells legend of Kapaemahu monument about sacred stones and mahu healers

Scroll Up