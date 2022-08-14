comscore Barnwell Industries Inc. declares dividend as revenue soars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Barnwell Industries Inc. declares dividend as revenue soars

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

Barnwell Industries Inc. said its strong liquidity has positioned the company to declare its first quarterly dividend in nearly 14 years. Read more



