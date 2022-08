Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city is proposing more than $11.67 million in improvements to the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell that would include installation of a tensile structure over the main seating area and an additional 2,000 fixed seats. Read more

The city is proposing more than $11.67 million in improvements to the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell that would include installation of a tensile structure over the main seating area and an additional 2,000 fixed seats.

The outdoor venue at Kapiolani Park, which has hosted major concerts, high school graduations and other events, remains in much the same condition as when it was completed in 1956, according to a draft environmental assessment on the planned upgrades.

The facility, which is managed by the city Department of Enterprise Services, was renamed in 2018 in tribute to Moffatt, an influential Hawaii concert promoter, radio personality and entertainment industry figure who died in 2016.

The current site provides 2,611 fixed seats and lawn seating for 6,000, but “underutilizes the space that could better provide accommodations for the Waikiki Shell events and gatherings,” said the environmental assessment prepared by R.M. Towill Corp.

The assorted improvements would be undertaken in phases over a period of years. With an estimated price tag of $8.4 million, the biggest single expenditure would be installation of the tensile structure over the existing seating area to provide protection from the elements. The tensile structure would be designed to a height no taller than the Shell itself and “is not anticipated to significantly impact the scenic views in the vicinity,” the report said.

The existing fixed seats would be replaced with new ones, and plans call for adding 2,000 fixed seats to the lawn seating area at a cost of $1 million. Overall seating capacity would not be increased, the report said, “however, the proposed improvements may draw larger crowds at events that may not have otherwise been fully booked. Additionally, the improvements may attract more frequent gatherings and events,” increasing revenue opportunities for the city.

Installation of sound baffles and a pedestrian covering at the rear of the seating area built to a height of 10 to 20 feet would total $1.1 million, and replacement of the sign structure at the west public entrance would cost an estimated $225,000, the assessment said.

The cost for replacing the open-air food concession would be $225,000, with an identical amount needed to replace the sound bunker. Orchestra pit modifications to better accommodate portable seating and replacement of existing seating are projected to cost a total of $500,000.

“The tensile structure will provide protection from the elements for the patrons within the fixed seating area and the installation/ replacement of seats will provide safe, upgraded seats for guests,” the assessment said. “The sound bunker and sound baffle improvements will improve the sound operations on site and reduce the noise pollution off-site. Furthermore, the open-air food concession will give guests the opportunity to obtain snacks in a clean, healthy environment.”

City officials anticipate funding to be provided in future city budgets over a 12-year period as individual upgrades and improvements are undertaken.

The draft environmental assessment anticipates a finding of no significant impacts from the project on Kapiolani Park, as the work would be fully contained within previously disturbed areas of the Waikiki Shell.

Among the approvals needed are a major special management area use permit from the city Department of Planning and Permitting.

The deadline for public comments on the draft assessment is Aug. 22.

—

HOW TO COMMENT

Read the draft environmental assessment at 808ne.ws/waikikishellDEA. Public comments are due Aug. 22. Send comments to:

>> John Condrey at the City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction, 650 S. King St., 11th Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813, or email jcondrey@honolulu.gov