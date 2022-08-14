comscore Democrat Sylvia Luke triumphs, Seaula Tupai grabs GOP spot in race for lieutenant governor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Democrat Sylvia Luke triumphs, Seaula Tupai grabs GOP spot in race for lieutenant governor

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sylvia Luke addresses supporters after the first printout of results at the Ala Moana Hotel on Saturday.

Sylvia Luke has won the six-way Democratic race to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor, triumphing over other top contenders Ikaika Anderson and Keith Amemiya. Read more

