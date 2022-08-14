comscore Land sales drive up Maui Land & Pineapple earnings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Land sales drive up Maui Land & Pineapple earnings

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co.’s net income jumped fivefold in the second quarter after it completed two land sales that brought in $11.6 million. Read more

