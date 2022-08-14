Longtime food businessman, boater seek to enliven Waikiki gateway at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved a request from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to issue a revocable permit to allow Bluewater Shrimp International to temporarily transform the derelict harbor gateway into a food truck and entertainment site. Pictured is the corner of the vacant lot where the site will be located.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mark Evenson, a Waikiki resident, is a partner in Pau Hana Waikiki
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gilbert Sakaguchi owns Blue Water Shrimp International LLC.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Partners in Pau Hana Waikiki hope to transform the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor gateway into a food truck and entertainment site. The vacant lot is to the right.