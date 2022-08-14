comscore Longtime food businessman, boater seek to enliven Waikiki gateway at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Longtime food businessman, boater seek to enliven Waikiki gateway at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved a request from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to issue a revocable permit to allow Bluewater Shrimp International to temporarily transform the derelict harbor gateway into a food truck and entertainment site. Pictured is the corner of the vacant lot where the site will be located.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved a request from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to issue a revocable permit to allow Bluewater Shrimp International to temporarily transform the derelict harbor gateway into a food truck and entertainment site. Pictured is the corner of the vacant lot where the site will be located.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mark Evenson, a Waikiki resident, is a partner in Pau Hana Waikiki

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mark Evenson, a Waikiki resident, is a partner in Pau Hana Waikiki

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gilbert Sakaguchi owns Blue Water Shrimp International LLC.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gilbert Sakaguchi owns Blue Water Shrimp International LLC.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Partners in Pau Hana Waikiki hope to transform the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor gateway into a food truck and entertainment site. The vacant lot is to the right.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Partners in Pau Hana Waikiki hope to transform the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor gateway into a food truck and entertainment site. The vacant lot is to the right.

A longtime Oahu food operator and an Ala Wai boater and entrepreneur are partnering to bring a food truck and entertainment court to the gateway of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, where a derelict staging area currently sits. Read more

Previous Story
City to suspend bus fares during back-to-school rush to increase ridership

Scroll Up