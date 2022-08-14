comscore David Shapiro: Voting is easier than ever, yet democracy fights to live on | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: Voting is easier than ever, yet democracy fights to live on

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Drive-thru voters cast their ballots at Honolulu Hale on Saturday.

My first election night was 1964 in Hilo, featuring the race for county chairman between Democrat Shunichi Kimura and Republican Elroy Osorio, relative upstarts who would both go on to distinguished careers. Read more

