Quinlan, Nam score UFC knockouts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kauai’s Josh Quinlan and Waimanalo’s Tyson Nam both won in style on Saturday, scoring knockout victories in a UFC Fight Night event in San Diego. Read more

Kauai’s Josh Quinlan and Waimanalo’s Tyson Nam both won in style on Saturday, scoring knockout victories in a UFC Fight Night event in San Diego.

Quinlan scored a one-punch knockout of Jason Witt in his UFC debut, landing a left hand that sent Witt to the canvas to end the fight at 2:09 of the first round.

Quinlan pounced on his opponent and loaded up to land a huge punch, but stopped himself before landing it when he realized his opponent was out.

Nam followed Quinlan’s fight with a knockout of his own, putting Ode Osbourne to sleep with two right hands that forced the stoppage at 2:59 of round 1.

Nam, 38, earned a $50,000 bonus for his performance of the night award. It was his first UFC fight in 19 months.

Quinlan, 29, is now 6-0 in his career with one no contest, while Nam improved to 21-12-1 and 3-3 in the UFC.