Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang beaming after final full-contact scrimmage of camp
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:14 p.m.
REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH linebacker Jalen Smith jumps in front of a pass during a drill in Saturday’s practice.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii Warriors head coach Timmy Chang looks on during practice on July 28.
