Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang beaming after final full-contact scrimmage of camp

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH linebacker Jalen Smith jumps in front of a pass during a drill in Saturday’s practice.

    UH linebacker Jalen Smith jumps in front of a pass during a drill in Saturday’s practice.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii Warriors head coach Timmy Chang looks on during practice on July 28.

    Hawaii Warriors head coach Timmy Chang looks on during practice on July 28.

After the University of Hawaii football team rocked and rolled in a full-contact scrimmage, it was only fitting the 14th practice of training camp would end with a hana hou. Read more

