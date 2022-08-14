Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang beaming after final full-contact scrimmage of camp

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After the University of Hawaii football team rocked and rolled in a full-contact scrimmage, it was only fitting the 14th practice of training camp would end with a hana hou.

“It’s just putting those guys in the scenarios that will happen in the game,” coach Timmy Chang said of the “overtime” period. “You never know which game it will happen.”

Running back Ronson Young rushed 22 yards for a touchdown, and Kyler Halvorsen converted the extra-point kick to give the Mauka team the 7-point lead in the extra period. Later, the Makai team faced a fourth-and-6 from the 9. Quarterback Brayden Schager evacuated the pocket, rolled to his right, kept moving while defensive end Tariq Jones gave chase, and fired to wideout Dior Scott in the end zone to cut the deficit to a point.

“I’ve always prided myself on my ability to scramble and make plays when stuff breaks down,” said Schager, a second-year Rainbow Warrior from Dallas. “I was able to show it there. It was fun. … That’s the kind of stuff you’re messing around as a little kid. You try to create a situation. It’s always fun when you can go out there and do it. We had the whole defense out there jumping up and down trying to create mayhem. It’s just fun to make that play.”

Scott said he was supposed to run a hitch-and-stop route. “It was a scramble drill,” Scott said of improvising. “Ball finds energy, and (Schager) found me. I was energized enough. Chemistry and trust coming together. Me and Brayden have a lot of chemistry and trust.”

It then was decided to go for the 2-point conversion. Slotback James Phillips got the ball on a pitch, but as he set up for the option pass, linebacker Logan Taylor stormed in for the scrimmage-ending tackle.

“It was a play we’ve seen all (training camp),” Taylor admitted. “We played with effort. If you play with effort and get to the ball, great things will happen. I credit all my teammates.”

After the practice, Chang beamed about what might have been the final full-contract scrimmage of camp. The 54-play scrimmage featured a successful onside kick; Etuate Moala’s block of a field-goal attempt; Jake Farrell’s 38-yard completion to Jonah Panoke followed by cornerback Virdel Edwards pick; Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei’s 46-yard burst up the middle and safety Noa Kamana’s chase-down tackle; and wideout Chuuky Hines dragging a would-be tackler 5 extra yards.

Chang said the scrimmage added to the players’ resumes. “That’s a big evaluation for us,” Chang said.

Chang said the Warriors will practice on Monday, play a “mock” game on Tuesday, take a break on Wednesday, and then focus exclusively on the Aug. 27 opener against Vanderbilt. On Thursday, Chang said, scout teams will be formed to simulate Vanderbilt’s offense and defense. UH also is expected to give more reps to a couple of quarterbacks from among Schager, Joey Yellen, Cammon Cooper and Jake Farrell. Chang said all four are expected to make the travel roster. Farrell, who recently was awarded a scholarship, doubles as the holder.

“The team is really starting to come together well,” Schager said. “Everybody is starting to mesh. This team has really developed that ‘braddahhood’ and really come together.”

Scott said the players have named the offseason workouts and training camp as “Summer Strain 2022.”

“We’re going to strain our bodies to the max physically and mentally in the weight room, in film study, in treatment,” Scott said. “We’re going to strain in time for Aug. 27.”