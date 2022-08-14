comscore Hawaii soccer team won’t have time to dwell on road elevation as season starts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii soccer team won’t have time to dwell on road elevation as season starts

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 This week’s trip will be a homecoming for graduate student goalkeeper Lauren Marquez, a product of Deer Valley High School in Glendale, Ariz.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021

    This week’s trip will be a homecoming for graduate student goalkeeper Lauren Marquez, a product of Deer Valley High School in Glendale, Ariz.

By the time classes start on the Manoa campus later this month, the University of Hawaii soccer team figures to be well tested. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 13, 2022

Scroll Up