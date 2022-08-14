comscore New Rainbow Wahine libero/defensive specialist Talia Edmonds reconnects with Hawaii roots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

New Rainbow Wahine libero/defensive specialist Talia Edmonds reconnects with Hawaii roots

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL /CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Talia Edmonds’ mother was part of five national championship teams while playing for Hawaii Hilo. Talia transferred from Michigan State.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL /CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Talia Edmonds’ mother was part of five national championship teams while playing for Hawaii Hilo. Talia transferred from Michigan State.

Talia Edmonds relished every aspect of her summer trips to Hawaii growing up … except for one. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 13, 2022

Scroll Up