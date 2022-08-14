comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - August 14, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – August 14, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • While on a family cruise, Melissa and ­Jaclyn Saito of Kaimuki discovered Poke Bar while exploring Le Havre, France, in May. Photo by Spencer Saito.

  • Diane Yuriko Murata and May Whitten spotted an LC Waikiki clothing store in Istanbul, Turkey, in April. Murata writes that it’s “great to travel again!” Photo by Derrick Kaw.

  • On a cruise stop in chilly Juneau, Alaska, in May, Doreen Matsumoto of Honolulu and Kathy Sproles, a former Hawaii resident, came across a street vendor selling “Hot Guava” drinks. Photo by Randy Matsumoto.

