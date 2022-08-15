Editorial | Off the News Off the News: An emergency order for nurses Today Updated 7:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Now it’s not the COVID-19 patients who are straining the hospitals; it’s the sick days the nurses need because they’ve come down with the virus. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Now it’s not the COVID-19 patients who are straining the hospitals; it’s the sick days the nurses need because they’ve come down with the virus. Filling those slots required emergency rules to allow out-of-state nurses to practice in Hawaii in their place, and last week the governor announced the rules’ approval. That leeway is granted only for 120 days, but it will help hospitals deal with at-capacity admissions. When this is no longer needed, perhaps that’s when Hawaii can say the pandemic’s over. Previous Story Column: Tragic consequences of a broken trust