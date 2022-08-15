comscore Off the News: Endangered Hawaiian species in court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Endangered Hawaiian species in court

  • Today
  • Updated 7:23 p.m.

Six years ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service affirmed that 49 species unique to Hawaii are approaching extinction, listing the band-rumped storm petrel, Hawaiian yellow-faced bee and Hawaiian damselfly, among others, on the federal endangered species list. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Tragic consequences of a broken trust

Scroll Up