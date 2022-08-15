Editorial: Voters need more from candidates

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the primary election behind us, voters will turn their attention to Nov. 8. And while it’s true that Democrats dominate party politics in Hawaii, in the general election, voters can choose their candidates regardless of party.

They should be encouraged: In the most consequential contests, the races for governor and lieutenant governor, primary voters spoke decisively and set up a distinct choice for the fall.

Now is the time for the finalists to explain in more concrete terms their immediate plans for the future, and clear up lingering concerns about their candidacies.

In the contest for governor, both the Democratic candidate, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, and Republican former lieutenant governor Duke Aiona, won their races handily. So did the top finishers for lieutenant governor, Democratic state Rep. Sylvia Luke and Republican Seaula Jr. Tupai.

All four candidates are studies in contrast. Green, the outspoken and unabashed champion of government action; Aiona, quieter and more conservative. Luke, the longtime legislator who chaired the House Finance Committee; Tupai, a Christian pastor from Hilo with little experience in electoral politics.

Green promises to come out swinging to address such issues as homelessness and the lack of affordable housing, building a stronger agriculture sector, and making “significant” changes at the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, Department of Land and Natural Resources, and the Department of Health (DOH).

“I’m going to charge at these problems,” Green said.

Aiona, not so much. He favors a more market-driven approach, such as reducing roadblocks to private construction — including eliminating the state Land Use Commission — to increase housing stock overall. He takes a dim view of the state leading the effort to develop the Aloha Stadium property. He would avoid micromanaging. And he would reduce government regulations that burden small businesses and discourage economic diversity.

Voters have much to consider, and much to expect. Beginning Nov. 1, a new law goes into effect that bans the governor and county mayors from having outside employment. In the interest of transparency, Green should make a full financial disclosure about his outside income — an issue raised by his primary-election opponents — and explain how he will comply with the law. Aiona, a conservative, pro-life candidate in a liberal state, should say how he would handle any legislation expanding abortion rights and strengthening gun control — possible responses to recent contrary U.S. Supreme Court decisions. Tupai’s campaign website expresses strong support for gun rights; is Aiona on board with that?

It’s also reasonable for the candidates to provide their plans for their first 100 days. Will they continue DOH’s tough-minded approach to cleaning up Red Hill? (They should.) What measures will they push when the next Legislature convenes in January? And what will be in the new lieutenant governor’s portfolio?

The last question is perhaps the most significant. Luke, a savvy lawmaker and budget policy expert, could be a tremendous asset to Green if she’s given expansive authority, something Green craved in the same job. Tupai, on the other hand, is a relative unknown. He and Aiona need to clarify his role in their administration.

In another key race to fill a vacant seat, Jill Tokuda prevailed over Patrick Branco in the Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District. It was heartening to see that the vicious attack ads against Tokuda and Luke, distributed with unprecedented intensity by outside special interest groups, failed to bring them down. Here’s to clean, positive campaigns going forward.

Elsewhere on the ballot, voters will have the chance to consider both familiar names and some new ones. Four Honolulu City Council seats will be contested.

About 336,000 voters cast ballots on Saturday — just 39% of the total number of registered voters — higher than in the 2018 primary, but short of the 407,000 in August 2020. Surely we can do better in shaping our own government. Your vote in November can make all the difference.