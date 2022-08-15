2023 Hawaii Teacher of the Year award finalists named

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Education has named 15 complex-area teachers of the year and one charter school teacher of the year as finalists for the 2023 Hawai‘i State Teacher of the Year award.

In October one teacher will be announced as the 2023 Hawai‘i State Teacher of the Year and will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year program. The honor is presented annually to a teacher selected from more than 13,000 Hawaii public school educators.

“We are proud to recognize these outstanding teachers who have demonstrated some of the highest levels of dedication and passion for their students,” state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “As our Hawaii public school system continues to focus on prioritizing and accelerating student learning, we are grateful to have outstanding teachers in the classroom to help lead the way.”

The honorees, in alphabetical order:

>> Makena Ale, Kahuku Elementary, kindergarten, Castle-Kahuku complex

>> Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta, Lahainaluna High, math, Hana-Lahainaluna- Lanai-Molokai complex

>> Chayanee Brooks, Kau High &Pahala Elementary, English, Kau-Keaau-Pahoa complex

>> Malia Draper, Waihee Elementary, curriculum coordinator, Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui complex

>> Shelby Ann Erdmann, Waimea High, English and special education, Kapaa-Kauai-Waimea complex

>> Jared Haiola, Haleiwa Elementary, special education and STEM, Leilehua- Mililani-Waialua complex

>> Michael Ida, Kalani High, math and computer science, Farrington-Kaiser- Kalani complex

>> Nuikala Koerte, Waianae Elementary, kindergarten, Nanakuli-Waianae complex

>> Cerina Livaudais, DreamHouse ‘Ewa Beach, science and computer science, public charter schools

>> Leeann Manuel, Ewa Makai Middle, curriculum coordinator, Campbell-Kapolei complex

>> Keevan Matsumoto, Kaimuki High, special-education student services coordinator, Kaimuki-McKinley- Roosevelt complex

>> Joel Matsunaga, complex-area health and physical education resource teacher, Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala- Konawaena complex

>>

Daphne Okunaga, Pearl City High, math and business, Pearl City-Waipahu complex

>> Kristi Taise, complex area resource teacher, Hilo-Waiakea

>> Deanne Takeno, Mau­nawili Elementary, academic coach, Kailua-Kalaheo complex

>> Cherie Teraoka, Aliamanu Middle, curriculum coordinator, Aiea-Moanalua-Radford complex