COVID test firm accused of reimbursing employee contributions to former Mayor Kirk Caldwell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
COVID test firm accused of reimbursing employee contributions to former Mayor Kirk Caldwell

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
    Kirk Caldwell

The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating whether a subcontractor responsible for COVID-19 testing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport reimbursed two employees for $10,000 in campaign contributions made to former Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Read more

