Navy's deep ship graveyard in Hawaii continues to grow | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy’s deep ship graveyard in Hawaii continues to grow

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • U.S. NAVY / JULY 12 RIMPAC 2022 forces from Australia, Canada, Malaysia and the U.S. fire upon and sink the decommissioned USS Rodney M. Davis.

During the recently completed 2022 iteration of the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise, forces participating in the exercise sank two decommissioned Navy ships as part of what the military calls sink exercises, or SINKEX. Read more

