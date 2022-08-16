comscore A southern standard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Back in the Day | Crave

A southern standard

  • By Lynette Lo Tom
  • Today
  • Updated 2:38 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

The saying “necessity is the mother of invention” is true for Dave Alefaio of Kaneohe. Read more

Previous Story
A korean-style soup rich with umami flavor
Next Story
A ‘tasty’ middle eastern meal

Scroll Up