The pairing of cauliflower with an anchovy sauce called bagna càuda is classic in Italian cooking. It’s a powerful mix of flavors.

A vegan alternative is made with miso instead of anchovies, but it’s not going to fool anyone. The full, fishy flavor of anchovy is a singular sensation. Consider this a tasty alternative that stands on its own merits, lively and packed with umami.

Normally, the cauliflower is roasted, but in the heat of summer, you might not want to overheat your kitchen by turning on the oven. This version keeps things quick and simple by cooking the cauliflower in the microwave.

Cauliflower with Miso Sauce

Ingredients:

• Medium head cauliflower (about 2 pounds), broken into florets

• 1 tablespoon water

• 1/2 cup roasted nuts, your choice

Miso sauce ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons yellow miso

• 1 teaspoon lemon zest

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons minced parsley

• 2 teaspoons sugar

Directions:

Place cauliflower in microwave-safe dish; add water and cover. Microwave on high for 5 minutes, or until cauliflower is crisp-tender.

Drain water, leaving cauliflower in dish. Combine sauce ingredients in bowl and whisk until smooth.

Pour over warm cauliflower and toss to coat. Sprinkle with nuts.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on mixed nuts): 130 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

