Celebrating together again

Save the date — the 18th annual Korean Festival is coming Aug. 20 (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) to the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds. This year, the festival will return to an in-person celebration (after a two-year hiatus). The purpose of the festival is to share, promote and raise awareness for Korean culture in the local community through dance, food, music, art and entertainment.

The festival is free to the public and attendees can enjoy various eating contests (kimchi, jajangmyeon noodles and spicy chicken ramen), a soju and Korean drink tent, a K-pop dance contest and, of course, flavorful Korean cuisine. Scripts will be sold for food, products and most on-site activities.

More than 25,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival. Net proceeds will be used to improve the Korean community — as well as the Hawaiian community — through trade and tourism missions, student scholarships, community outreach and service projects, and more. Visit koreanfestivalhawaii.com to learn more. Here’s a sneak peek at all the festival eats.

Tteokbokki

Literally translated as “stir-fried rice cake,” tteokbokki — pronounced tuk-bow-kee — is a popular Korean dish (tteok means “rice cake” and bokki translates to “stir-fried food”). This well-known Korean street food is made from cylinder-shaped rice cakes and the finished dish often includes fish cakes, scallions and boiled eggs.

Tteokbokki is known for its combination of spicy, sweet and savory flavors, along with the chewy texture from the rice cakes. If you’ve never tried this dish before, its consistency is similar to that of potato gnocchi or chewy mochi.

Simple tteokbokki recipes often include scallions and green cabbage, along with garlic and fish cake. However, these dishes have evolved over time; more elaborate versions now include everything from boiled eggs and cheese to seafood and dumplings. One of the best things about tteokbokki is that it’s versatile and customizable to fit your preferences. Today, you can even find rice cakes — originally only made with rice — that are stuffed with different fillings.

Try tteokbokki for yourself at Hawaii Christian Church’s booth.

Bulgogi

A quintessential Korean dish, bulgogi is essentially beef barbecue. It typically consists of thin, marinated slices of meat that are grilled (on a stovetop griddle or barbecue). Sirloin, rib-eye or tenderloin marinated in a sweet-savory sauce can often be used for bulgogi, but other variations feature chicken, pork belly, pork ribs or brisket.

You can find bulgogi — along with sweet honey pancakes and kimchi pancakes — at Hawaii Christian Church’s booth.

Kimbap

Gimbap, commonly called kimbap, is essentially cooked rice and various ingredients (meats, vegetables and fish) that are wrapped in seaweed. These colorful seaweed rice rolls are different from Japanese sushi — rice in kimbap is mixed with sesame oil, resulting in a sweeter taste, compared to sushi rice that’s seasoned with vinegar. Also, sushi often showcases raw fish, while kimbap includes cooked items like kimchi, canned tuna, cheese, ham, grilled bulgogi or more.

You can find kimbap at Hawaii Christian Church’s booth.

Kalbi

Kalbi or galbi — Korean barbecue beef short ribs — are symbolic of Korean cuisine. The ribs are marinated in a sweet sauce that usually comprises sesame oil, garlic, sugar, soy sauce and rice wine. The dish’s sweet-and-savory blend has made it increasingly popular, and it’s often served with kimchi, rice and a variety of vegetables.

For the Korean Festival, vendor Island Sausage features a twist on these short ribs by offering a kalbi sausage with taegu salad and garlic soy sauce. The biz will also offer a spicy Korean sausage with pickled daikon, kimchi and gochujang sauce.

Soju

No ethnic feast is complete without soju, a Korean alcoholic drink usually made from sweet potatoes or rice. The low-alcohol, distilled spirit is the most popular liquor in Korea, and traditional soju is made using a blend of grains and rice. Its neutral-tasting flavor can be compared to vodka, but without the harshness, since it has a lower alcohol content. Traditionally soju is consumed neat but can be also mixed into cocktails.

You can find Soonhari soju cocktail flavors and Chumchurum soju at the Kukui Food/soju garden booth.

Rice Yogurt Drinks

Purple rice yogurt drinks are currently trending. The beverage is basically a yogurt smoothie made with sweet, chewy purple rice, resulting in a slightly tangy shake.

Legend has it that this forbidden rice was initially reserved exclusively for the ancient emperors of China for consumption — hence, its nickname; it was that revered. It was also scarcer, compared to white or brown rice. Today, purple rice is known for its more robust, nutty flavor; gluten-free nature; and chewier texture, as well as being a good source of protein, iron and antioxidants. Since the beverage is made with freshly fermented yogurt and a blend of fresh fruits, it’s a healthier option compared to its more sugary, boba counterparts.

You can find rice yogurt smoothies at Yomie’s Rice x Yogurt booth.

Pork

Meat is a staple in Korean cuisine, and pork — especially pork belly — is extremely popular. Pork not only pairs well with other Korean flavors and foods, like kimchi, but grilling and eating pork at Korean barbecue has also turned into a social experience.

Spicy pork bulgogi is another classic Korean dish that can be enjoyed at restaurants or at home. You can use both gochujang (chile pepper paste) and gochugaru (chile pepper flakes/powder) to marinate the meat.

You can find pork belly and tofu bao — along with bulgogi tacos — at the Luna Events kiosk at the Korean Festival.