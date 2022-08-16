comscore Celebrating together again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Celebrating together again

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:05 p.m.
Save the date — the 18th annual Korean Festival is coming Aug. 20 (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) to the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds. Read more

