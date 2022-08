Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To help beat Hawaii’s summer heat, Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya just introduced new seasonal dishes. Shrimp sunamono ($6.50) features thinly sliced cucumber and seaweed pickled in vinegar that’s topped with savory bonito flakes. Meanwhile, Tori Hiyashi cold ramen ($14.50) is a classic take on cold ramen. It’s made with chewy, thin ramen noodles in a refreshing shoyu kombu broth with a kick of wasabi and is topped with corn, chicken and the eatery’s seasoned egg.

Both specials are available at all Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya locations until the end of September. To learn more, visit tanakaramen.com.

Oktoberfest is returning

Prost — Oktoberfest Hawaii is coming up Sept. 24-25 at Aloha Stadium. The outdoor event will feature live music, more than 20 different German-style beers to taste from, local food vendors, outdoor games provided by Oahu Yard Games, prize giveaways and more.

Visit oktoberfesthawaii.com to learn more.

‘Enroot’ to new beginnings

Neiman Marcus Honolulu will host a special dinner, called “ENROOT,” coming up Aug. 24 in its award-winning Mariposa restaurant, to support local growers and celebrate Mariposa chefs who are en route to new beginnings.

The dinner will be a collaboration between former Neiman Marcus Honolulu executive chef Lawrence Nakamoto and newly appointed executive chef Lance Kosaka (pictured), along with restaurant general manager Alan Takasaki. Nakamoto, who recently departed to pursue his dream of running his own restaurant, will be joining Kosaka — a renowned chef in the Hawaii culinary scene — to create an exclusive five-course menu featuring many local ingredients. Takasaki, a revered chef and the former owner of Le Bistro in Niu Valley, will also be part of the collaboration to cook in Mariposa for the first time since he joined as general manager one year ago.

The dinner features dishes like warabi salad with Manoa warabi, Kona kampachi, Big Island abalone and Ho Farms tomatoes; lavender-poached Chilean sea bass with duxelles of black rice; shiso-crusted lamb (or Maui venison, if available) with potatoes gratin and yuzu kosho demi, and more.

The dinner is available from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be sold at $200 per seat (includes wine, tax and gratuity). Seating is limited and reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 808-948-7575.