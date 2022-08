Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New restaurants are opening while others are adding to their menus. Here are three spots I checked out this past week:

Must-Try Mozzarella

Bocconcino is one of the newest vendors at the Aloha Farm Lovers Kakaako farmers market (8 a.m.-noon Saturdays). The biz is known for its mozzarella, which features a blend of curds from the mainland, along with Hawaiian sea salt. Popular items include its burrata ($9) and bocconcini, which are bite-sized mozzarella balls from where the company derives its name. The business plans to open a shop in Kakaako later this fall. Visit bocconcinohi.com to learn more.

Mangia!

After being closed for several months, Aroma Italia Hawaii (3045 Monsarrat Ave.) just reopened with a brand-new menu. The eatery, which prides itself on serving authentic Italian cuisine, imports ingredients from Italy and features sauces made in-house. Popular dishes include bufala caprese ($16), La Bomba pizza ($16/$22), orecchiette with meatballs al sugo ($16/$20) and housemade tiramisu ($9).

Call 808-888-2229 or visit aromaitaliahawaii.com.

This omakase is ono

Omakase by Aung (567 Kapahulu Ave.) is so new that there currently isn’t any restaurant sign. The contemporary sushi omakase features a mix of Edomae-style nigiri and innovative creations; each omakase takes 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Seasonal fishes from around the world are featured in the 15-course meal ($130). Highlights from the current menu include seared chive sushi rice with chopped toro and caviar, ora king salmon marinated in house soy with black truffles and cherry wood-smoked golden-eyed snapper with lemon and salt. The omakase is open daily for lunch (one seating, 1 p.m.) and dinner (two seatings at 5:30 and 8 p.m.).

Visit omakaseyaung.com to learn more.

