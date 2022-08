Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Have you noticed the size of beer cans have been getting larger? Browse any beer section at a supermarket or convenience store and you’ll see a lot more single serve 19.2-ounce cans in the cooler. The trend has been slowly building over the past few years and these tallboy cans are now everywhere.

The packaging size of beer plays an important role in how consumers purchase items. For many years, it was the 12-ounce six pack in either bottles or cans that dominated. Do you remember the 22-ounce bottle that used to take up an entire section of the beer shelf? Those quickly faded as 16-ounce cans emerged and became popular with the rise in popularity of hazy IPAs. Now, we’re seeing breweries move toward packaging the same beer in multiple different-sized packaging to give consumers a variety of options to enjoy the beer.

The 19.2-ounce, or tallboy, can has become wildly popular with IPAs, specifically higher alcohol content double IPAs. The extra-large format is perfect for one serving of these beers that can clock in at 8% plus abv (alcohol by volume). That coupled with the convenience of the single-serve packaging and low price has made this format incredibly popular recently. Most 19.2-ounce cans are priced between $3 and $4!

If you’re on the search for a big, hoppy beer with a little extra volume in the can, give a couple of these a try.

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA: This is widely considered the IPA that started the trend of 19.2-ounce popularity. At 9% abv and 70 IBUs, it is hop forward, strong and loaded with classic IPA notes of citrus, tropical fruits and grapefruit zest.

Sierra Nevada Atomic Torpedo Juicy West Coast DIPA: Only available in 19.2-ounce cans, Sierra Nevada created an IPA that is full of hop flavor, but with far less bitterness than a typical West Coast IPA. At 8.2%, it packs a good punch, but the alcohol is very well hidden making it easy to crack open a second one.

Deschutes Squeezy Rider West Coast IPA: Tons of fruit aromas with a hint of candied fruit and at 7% abv, this beer has plenty of kick to it. It is not as bitter and dry as a classic West Coast IPA, with a touch more body and a very light sweetness on the tongue.

Knee Deep Simtra Triple IPA: This once was a beer that could only be found in 22-ounce bottles, but now comes in 19.2-ounce cans. At 11.25% abv, there’s a lot of bang in each can and the 3 less ounces makes it much easier to finish versus the 22-ounce bottle. Simtra is all about hop resin and citrus, with the malt just being there to carry the hop flavors.

I was skeptical about this size format at first, but it is the perfect size when you’re looking to have only one beer and you don’t feel like buying an entire six pack.

Certified cicerone Tim Golden is part owner of Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room. Follow him on Instagram (@beerinhawaii) and check him out as co-host of “The Art of Beer” wherever you get your podcasts. Tim’s column appears every third Wednesday in Crave.