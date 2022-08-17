Windward Wins

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I don’t drive to Kailua or Kaneohe very often, but recently I went three times in the same week. Check out these amazing eats the next time you’re on the Windward side — there’s even an option for your pets.

Paradise Pawz

When it comes to treats for your furry friend, Paradise Pawz incorporates fresh, sustainable, locally grown ingredients that your four-legged pet will enjoy — and that you’ll feel good about giving them. The biz also sources novelty proteins like ahi steaks, ono strips and local axis deer.

Treats range from chicken brittle ($17.99) and venison ($21.99) to pastries like PupKakes ($4.25) — made with organic gluten-free flour blend and organic virgin coconut oil — Woofles ($3.50) and cakes ($36) that are tropical and wheat free.

The biz is planning to expand later this fall. Visit its website (paradise-pawz.com) for updates.

600 Kailua Road Ste. 107, Kailua

808-892-5756

paradise-pawz.com

Instagram: @paradisepawz

GOEN Dining + Bar

GOEN Dining + Bar features creative “New American” dishes that boast local flavors and Hawaii-sourced products in a relaxed-yet-hip environment.

Many of the restaurant’s sushi items are new to the menu. Feast on dishes like the green salmon roll ($21) — crab mix with salmon, shiso, jalapeño and sliced lemon — and the colorful, tasty firecracker rainbow dragon roll ($24), a medley of shrimp tempura, avocado, salmon, hamachi, ahi and unagi with crunchy tempura flakes.

GOEN Dining + Bar also partners with Onda Pasta for its pasta entrées. Especially notable are the crispy skin smoked salmon ($31) with Onda squid ink pasta, wasabi beurre blanc, Granny Smith Apple and cucumber relish, and truffled gnocchi con burrata ($29) with mushroom ricotta, Onda gnocchi, mozzarella cheese, Alfredo, portobello mushroom vinaigrette and truffle.

Lau Hala Shops

573 Kailua Road, Kailua

808-263-4636

royyamaguchi.com/goen-kailua

The Boardroom

The next time you’re in the mood for handcrafted cocktails in a trendy atmosphere, check out The Boardroom, which is Kailua’s first locally inspired farm-to-glass libation and tapas lounge.

The venue was created to celebrate local producers, inspire environmental consciousness and cultivate community. The beverage menu features craft cocktails that are both experimental and tasty — the bar program features more than 28 local producers. Cocktails feature local liquor like Old Pali Road

Whiskey, Ko Hana Agricole Rum and more. Highlights from the pupu menu include pork belly bao buns, beet carpaccio with goat cheese, raw Kumamoto oysters and fresh tuna tartare. Customers can also enjoy chef specials, which rotate weekly.

The Boardroom is currently open Wednesday-Saturday evenings and on Sundays for brunch. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, diners can enjoy live music from local musicians.

44 Kainehe St., Kailua

808-807-5640

theboardroomkailua.com

Instagram: @Theboardroomkailua

Kaneohe-based No Ur Roll provides a twist on Taco Tuesday. The recently opened business features quesa birria egg rolls with sides (white onions, cilantro and pickled red onions) with a side of consommé soup for dipping.

While the business is known for its quesa birria egg roll, the menu changes weekly and features rotating flavors like bibimbap rolls served with pickled daikon, carrot, housemade potato salad and daikon/seaweed soup, and lobster mac and cheese egg roll filled with Maine lobster and Gruyère and white cheddar mac and cheese. The latter comes with a side of tomato bisque for dipping and housemade maple bacon cornbread.

You can find No Ur Roll’s tent behind Pah Ke’s Chinese Restaurant on Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Egg roll plates cost $10-$15, while “Super Rolls” (like the lobster mac and cheese) cost $15-$22, depending on the specialty item’s market price. Visit the business’s Instagram page for preorder info.

46-012 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe

(Tent Behind Pah Ke’s Chinese Restaurant and Holy Smokes)

Instagram: @no_ur_roll44