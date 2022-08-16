comscore 100,000 residents could qualify for broadband internet discounts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

100,000 residents could qualify for broadband internet discounts

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / JUNE 30 <strong>”</strong><strong>I’m just trying to make sure Hawaii gets its fair share.”</strong> <strong>Bert Lum</strong> <em>Strategy officer, state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER / JUNE 30

    I’m just trying to make sure Hawaii gets its fair share.”

    Bert Lum

    Strategy officer, state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

Remote work, telehealth consultations, government services — bit by bit, the world shifts a little more online, making an internet connection a necessity. A federally funded broadband subsidy is in place to help low-income households with the digital connection. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Democratic Party rivals break bread after primary election

Scroll Up