100,000 residents could qualify for broadband internet discounts

Remote work, telehealth consultations, government services — bit by bit, the world shifts a little more online, making an internet connection a necessity. A federally funded broadband subsidy is in place to help low-income households with the digital connection.

While 29,000 households in Hawaii currently benefit from the Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes personal internet connections, 100,000 more might qualify for a monthly $30 discount, Gov. David Ige’s office announced last week in a news release. The award doubles for families on Hawaiian home lands, who can receive a $75 discount each month.

Residents can qualify for the program if they benefit from Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Supplemental Security Income, federal public housing assistance, free and reduced-price school breakfast or lunch, the Pell Grant or if their household income is less than 200% of the federal poverty line. The program also grants a one-time $100 discount for purchasing a laptop, desktop or tablet.

Burt Lum, a broadband strategy officer with the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, said, “I was looking at how many families receive free or reduced lunch or SNAP benefits, and that’s close to a hundred thousand.” The federal funds — $14 billion remaining — are enough to provide 100,000 households in Hawaii with five to seven years of broadband discounts, Lum estimated. “I’m just trying to make sure Hawaii gets its fair share,” Lum said.

President Joe Biden announced in May that his administration worked with internet providers to lower their costs. The Affordable Connectivity Program, available through GetInternet.gov, launched that month.