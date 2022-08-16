Free bus fare week to alleviate back-to-school jam
By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:47 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
TheBus will be offering free rides for a week to encourage ridership during a time when about 630,000 vehicles pass through main traffic corridors. Gov. David Ige looked down at the live Joint Traffic Management Center’s operations Monday during a news conference.
Large monitors along the wall of the traffic management center show live video of Oahu road activity.
Surrounded by community leaders, Gov. David Ige spoke during a news conference Monday to address back-to-school traffic concerns at the city’s Joint Traffic Management Center.