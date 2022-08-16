comscore Free bus fare week to alleviate back-to-school jam | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Free bus fare week to alleviate back-to-school jam

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  TheBus will be offering free rides for a week to encourage ridership during a time when about 630,000 vehicles pass through main traffic corridors. Gov. David Ige looked down at the live Joint Traffic Management Center's operations Monday during a news conference.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    TheBus will be offering free rides for a week to encourage ridership during a time when about 630,000 vehicles pass through main traffic corridors. Gov. David Ige looked down at the live Joint Traffic Management Center’s operations Monday during a news conference.

  Large monitors along the wall of the traffic management center show live video of Oahu road activity.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Large monitors along the wall of the traffic management center show live video of Oahu road activity.

  Surrounded by community leaders, Gov. David Ige spoke during a news conference Monday to address back-to-school traffic concerns at the city's Joint Traffic Management Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Surrounded by community leaders, Gov. David Ige spoke during a news conference Monday to address back-to-school traffic concerns at the city’s Joint Traffic Management Center.

  Joint Traffic Management Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Joint Traffic Management Center.

Fifty thousand students and faculty members will head back to school Monday, leading Hawaii officials to incentivize residents to take public transportation and marking a symptom of the return to in-person education. Read more

