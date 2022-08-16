Kokua Line: Is IRS debt notice for real?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I got a letter supposedly from the IRS saying that I have a balance due, but I paid my taxes. Is this a scam? Usually the tax scams are texts, emails or phone calls.

Answer: The Internal Revenue Service mailed out some erroneous CP-14 notices mistakenly telling taxpayers they had a balance due, and it sounds like that’s what happened in your case — so the letter would be a mistake but not a scam.

In a notice posted on its website July 27, the IRS said that some payments made for 2021 federal income tax returns were not correctly applied to joint taxpayer accounts, resulting in those taxpayers receiving erroneous CP-14 notices.

“Taxpayers who receive a notice but paid the tax they owed in full and on time, electronically or by check, should not respond to the notice at this time. The IRS is researching the matter and will provide an update as soon as possible. Taxpayers who paid only part of the tax reported due on their 2021 joint return, should pay the remaining balance or follow instructions on the notice to enter into an installment agreement or request additional collection alternatives. Taxpayers can ensure that their payment is on their account by checking Online Account under the SSN that made the payment. Note that any assessed penalties and interest will be automatically adjusted when the payment(s) are applied correctly,” according to the IRS website.

Q: I had been taking a few boxes of confidential paperwork to Goodwill for shredding every few months, but they don’t do it anymore. Do you know why? It was a convenient and affordable option.

A: Goodwill Hawaii still provides secure document destruction for commercial customers on Oahu but has temporarily suspended service for individuals while it makes some changes to its infrastructure, a spokesperson said.

The nonprofit organization expects to resume drop-off service for individuals, by appointment only. Potential customers can email SSDD@higoodwill.org or call 808-792-8584 for more information and to be added to a list of customers waiting to be contacted. Updates also will be posted on its website, goodwill hawaii.org; look for “Secure Document Destruction.”

Q: What is the phone number to ask questions about getting a state ID? This is for a senior who wants to talk to someone on the phone, not look at a website.

A: Oahu residents may call 808-768-9100, which is the number to call for information about Hawaii state IDs or driver’s licenses.

Q: If you are military and retired and you weren’t required to file a state income tax return last year, can you still get the rebate?

A: Not without filing a 2021 Hawaii state income return by the end of this year. The fact that you are a military retiree does not disqualify you for an Act 115 rebate, but you must meet eligibility requirements, which include being a Hawaii resident for at least nine months, filing a 2021 state income tax return by the end of 2022, not being claimed or eligible to be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer for federal or Hawaii individual income tax purposes, and not having spent all of last year incarcerated, according to the state Department of Taxation.

Auwe

If the city wants people to ride TheBus, it should clean up the bus stops and keep them clean. These are transit points, not homeless shelters. — Former passenger

Mahalo

I went to Costco on a very busy day where they were no carts; a young lady gave me her cart. Then I stood in the automated line with two items, and another young lady helped me scan my purchases; so thankful. Also, on Friday, Keira helped me find my car in Queens POB2. — Very grateful kupuna

