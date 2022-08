Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 26-year-old man out on bail while awaiting trial for two separate felony robbery and burglary cases has been charged after he allegedly robbed a massage and spa business and an illegal game room at gunpoint in two days.

Forest Jarra appeared Monday at Honolulu District Court via videoconference from the courthouse cellblock after prosecutors charged him Friday with two counts of first-degree robbery and four firearm- related offenses. He is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $500,000 aggregate bail.

Honolulu police said a man walked into the spa at 98-64 Kamehameha Highway in Aiea at about 6:20 p.m. Aug. 6 where he brandished a handgun and demanded money. He then fled with money taken from two women, police said.

Two days later two men entered an illegal game room in the 1100 block of Kamaile Street in the Ala Moana-Kakaako area at about 11:55 p.m. and demanded money and property at gunpoint, police said. After the duo obtained money, they fled on foot.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Police identified Jarra as a suspect in the spa and game room robberies and arrested him Wednesday in Liliha.

The second suspect in the game room robbery case, 27-year-old Cody Robello-Passi, also known as Cody Robello and Cody Robello Passi, also appeared in court Monday on a first-degree robbery charge. His bail is set at $100,000.

The alleged crimes occurred while Jarra was out on a $20,000 bail bond while awaiting trial scheduled to be held in October for a 2021 burglary case.

Court documents show Farra and a second man, John Correia, were each charged with one count of first-degree burglary in the case that occurred at a home in the 3100 block of George Street in the Diamond Head area on Sept. 15.

Correia pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced in August to 10 years in prison.

Jarra also pleaded no contest and was released from custody in December on the $20,000 bail bond.

He is also scheduled to appear in another trial in October for a separate robbery case that occurred near the Hawai‘i Convention Center in 2021. Police in court documents said two men entered the liquor store on the 1700 block of Kapiolani Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. April 26 when one of the men brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

Jarra allegedly assisted the gunman with obtaining money from the store before the pair fled on foot. That night, officers arrested Jarra in Makiki. Days later an Oahu grand jury indicted him on a charge of accomplice to robbery in the first degree.